HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A driver’s wrong turn left two men stuck in a real stinky situation in Montgomery County. Authorities rushed to a Hatfield waste treatment center Sunday morning to rescue two men trapped inside a car.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

Photos taken from the scene show the car flipped over and partially submerged in the tank.

First responders say a man in his 20s was driving on private property at the Hatfield Municipal Sewer Authority near Country Line Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he lost control and drove into the tank.

A railing was knocked over in the crash.

In addition to the driver, a passenger in his 40s was also trapped inside the car.

Crews worked quickly to rescue the two.

Once the men were safely outside, authorities then used a crane to carefully pull the car out of the tank.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, but they preliminary believe the driver was speeding.