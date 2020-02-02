



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is normal for your dog to bark because it is their basic way of communicating, but do you know the difference between your dogs’ barks? Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about your dogs’ different barks in this week’s Pet Project.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Chestnut – Three-year-old pitte mix who is the best boy and likes to explore but also hang with you on the couch while binge-watching your favorite show. Chestnut is a medium energy dog who is learning new things — like sit, coming when called, and keeping all four paws on the ground — and enjoys a good cuddle. He would like to meet other dogs one-on-one to see if they can be friends.

Cindy – Cindy is the best tap dancer at the PSPCA. When she sees her people approaching the kennel she dances about in excitement. Cindy was recently returned to the shelter after her owner passed away and is hoping to make a new start. Cindy is recommended for dog-savvy households with children over 12 years old.

Mohegan Sun – Beautiful female tortie cat who was rescued alongside 20 other cats by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team. She has made significant progress since her rescue and is becoming very social! She is recommended for households with children over 10 years old.

Dora – Dora is a 15-year-old cat who was found as a stray in June. Her finder couldn’t keep her, so she brought her to the Pennsylvania SPCA to help her find a new home. Let’s help this senior get there ASAP!

