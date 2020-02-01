Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog was found sick and malnourished, tied up in the backyard of a house in Southwest Philadelphia. Meet Pancake, who is now in the care of the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Humane officers rescued Pancake a few days ago. He had open wounds on his legs and had trouble standing, the SPCA says.
The shelter is raising money on Facebook for Pancake’s care.
“Our nurses and veterinarians report that he is very sweet, and though his recovery will be slow, he is already going outside for potty breaks and wagging his tail at everyone he meets,” the PSPCA wrote on Facebook.
So far, they raised more than $800 since Friday.
