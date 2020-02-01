Comments
LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — A special tribute to Kobe Bryant at his alma mater Lower Merion High School is set to happen on Saturday. People who bought tickets to Saturday’s basketball game will gain entry into the special event which is happening at 1 p.m.
During the tribute, the school will honor the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last weekend.
Most of the tickets went to students and staff–some of the teachers taught Bryant while he was growing up.
