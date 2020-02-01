Comments
WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is facing a list of charges in connection to a Christmas Day armed robbery in Bucks County. Warminster Township police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Devinn Lamarr Hall on Saturday.
Hall has been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, among other charges.
According to police, Hall acted as a lookout while his accomplice robbed a business on the 200 block of West Street Road.
Police say Hall and the alleged robber Jonathan Kacewich got away with money and cellphones.
Kacewich was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with two counts of armed robbery, among other charges.
