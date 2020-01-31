NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey’s Twitter account described it best — “not all heroes wear capes.” Last weekend, New Jersey State Police rescued a dog who was found wandering around the Garden State Parkway.
not all heroes wear capes 🐶pic.twitter.com/5Ez54yK9uG
— New Jersey 😎 (@NJGov) February 1, 2020
Thankfully, police were able to track down the pup and get the dog in the back of a police vehicle uninjured.
“Although dog catching is not a part of our academy training, our troopers did a phenomenal job making sure this young pup was not harmed—because it seemed like she was having a good ‘ole time playing tag!” New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post.
Police say the pup was taken to a local shelter and is doing great.
There is no word on how the dog got on the Parkway, to begin with.
