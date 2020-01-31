



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A teen surrendered to face charges for the murder of a grandfather and only CBS3 cameras were there. Police say 14-year-old Zhafir Tinsley-Jones opened fire from the backseat of a car, shooting the man who was driving in the head.

Though the teen turned himself into police on Friday afternoon, the family of the 79-year-old victim is still in shock just two days after their loved one was gunned down in his own car. On Friday night, the community gathered to mourn the loss of Robert Womack.

“To know my grandpop is not here from dying from natural causes it really hurts my feelings,” granddaughter Myeisha Kinlaw said.

It wasn’t how the family of 79-year-old Robert Womack expected to lose their loved one.

The beloved grandfather was gunned down by Zhafir, according to police, and on Friday night the Chester community came together to mourn.

“We know that weeping may endure for a night, but if we live long enough, joy will come in the morning,” Kinlaw said.

According to police, Womack was driving with his 18-year-old grandson and another teen when Zhafir shot him in the head Wednesday afternoon around 3rd Street and Highland Avenue.

Womack’s family is devastated.

“He loved everybody and he would do anything for anybody. He could never say no,” Kinlaw said.

The teen accused of murder turned himself into Chester police Friday.

The community realizes two families are hurting, with one life taken and a 14-year-old possibly spending the rest of his life behind bars.

“Fourteen-years-old, he is a child. My son was 14 years old. He was a baby. Let’s not forget that. So I encourage forgiveness,” Joshua Shockley said.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but what is clear is that the grandfather was loved.

The teen faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide and murder of the first degree.