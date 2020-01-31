TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The driver of a speeding convertible that went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a commercial building last November, killing both of the car’s occupants, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, prosecutors announced Friday. Braden DeMartin, 22, of Toms River, had blood-alcohol and marijuana contents of more than twice the legal limit when the crash occurred Nov. 10, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities said that DeMartin was traveling northbound on Hooper Avenue near the intersection of Indian Hill Road at a high rate of speed when he went out of control and hit the center median before striking an embankment and going airborne into the building.
The building, which was unoccupied at the time, houses a real estate agency and offices for three other companies.
DeMartin and his longtime friend, Daniel Foley, 23, of Toms River, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said he was making the findings public to educate drivers, especially younger motorists, about the dangers of impaired driving.
