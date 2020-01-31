WOODLYNNE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A shooting in Camden County has left a man and a toddler wounded, authorities said. The shooting in Woodlynne occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Two men and a 2-year-old boy were in a vehicle on Chestnut Street when police say three men approached the car. The male shooting victim told police the men demanded money when one of them fired multiple shot at the car, hitting the driver and child.
The man was shot in the back, while the boy was hit in the foot.
“Anyone who can open fire on a vehicle with a child inside is an extremely dangerous individual,” said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer. “Our Major Crimes Unit is working hard with Woodlynne Police to find those responsible.”
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Allison Dube-Smith at 856-225-7105 or Woodlynne Police Detective Edgar Feliciano at 856-535-6780.
