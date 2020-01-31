



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a crossing guard continues to recover after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver earlier this week. The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon in Port Richmond.

On Friday, police said that the crossing guard, Joann Fithian, is in critical condition with many broken bones and brain trauma. Meanwhile, the people who she served are wishing her well.

“She was a loving person. Everybody in the neighborhood loves her, so hopefully she gets better. She did love her job,” said Keisha Coll, who witnessed the crash.

Fithian was nearly killed doing what she loved.

Glass remains at the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and Cedar Street where she was hit by a driver who police say was drunk.

“It was just tragic. We were all working and at the moment we heard a loud boom and everybody just ran outside,” Coll said.

Joseph Herron was charged with DUI, aggravated assault, driving with a suspended license and other charges. He was driving a red SUV that hit another SUV.

“The cause of the crash was Mr. Herron. He disregarded a traffic signal that was struck by the Ford Expedition. That collision caused the Nissan Versa to spin counter-clockwise, striking the crossing guard,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

Fithian has been a crossing guard since 2013. Crossing guards in Philadelphia are police department employees.

Back at the intersection, people say they just want her back.

“Everybody, this community, is full of love and everybody is sending her prayers. We just want her back healthy and being her, loving and caring,” Coll said.

Herron remains in jail on $75,000 bail.

The driver of the other SUV may also face charges for leaving the scene of the crash.