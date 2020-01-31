Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Kensington Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Clearfield Street.
Police say upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old man lying between two parked cars and was bleeding from his head and body.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:03 p.m.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
You must log in to post a comment.