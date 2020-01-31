PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, consultant Dawn Chavous, are expected to surrender on federal corruption charges on Friday. The councilman was back in council chambers on Thursday, one day after his indictment.
Johnson, who represents South Philadelphia in the city’s Second District, was named in a 22-count indictment alleging a wide-range racketeering conspiracy and related crimes, including bribery, honest services fraud, wire fraud and tax offenses.
Federal prosecutors say the councilman and his wife were part of a years-long pay-to-play corruption scheme.
The pair is accused of allegedly accepting bribes of more than $66,000 from Abdur Islam and Shahied Dawan, two business executives with South Philadelphia-based Universal companies.
Federal prosecutors claim the money was passed through Chavous’ consulting business.
The cash, prosecutors say, was in exchange for official action by the councilman on the zoning of two properties — a lot at 13th and Bainbridge Streets and the old Royal Theater on South Street.
The councilman says he will plead not guilty.
“I’m innocent, I’m innocent, I’m innocent,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to exonerating my name as well as my wife’s name, and most importantly, I’m continuing to advocate and fight for the constituents in the 2nd District.”
