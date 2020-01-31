BREAKING:29-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Germantown, Philly Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Broad Street Run, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Runners will be racing to their computers this weekend for a chance to run down Broad Street this spring. Saturday is the first day you can enter the lottery for this year’s Broad Street Run.

You have until Feb. 14 to enter the lottery, then the race participants will be chosen at random.

About 40,000 people will lace up their sneakers for the 10-mile run down Broad Street on May 3.

It costs $57 to register.

Click here for more information.

