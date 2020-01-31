CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey State Police, Talkers

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey’s Twitter account described it best — “not all heroes wear capes.” Last weekend, New Jersey State Police rescued a dog who was found wandering around the Garden State Parkway.

Thankfully, police were able to track down the pup and get the dog in the back of a police vehicle uninjured.

“Although dog catching is not a part of our academy training, our troopers did a phenomenal job making sure this young pup was not harmed—because it seemed like she was having a good ‘ole time playing tag!” New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post.

Police say the pup was taken to a local shelter and is doing great.

There is no word on how the dog got on the Parkway, to begin with.

Comments