LOWER MERION, TWP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion High School will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of the boys’ basketball game on Saturday. Bryant, Lower Merion alumni, along with eight others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California.
The school is selling a limited number of tickets until 2 p.m. Friday at the Kobe Bryant gymnasium entrance of the high school.
As of 10:30 a.m. school officials say only 50 tickets were available due to high interest from students and there is a limit of two tickets per person.
Tickets for adults are $5 and $3 for students and tickets may be redeemed on Saturday for a commemorative T-shirt from the LMHS Student Council, while supplies last.
The tribute is planned to take place at 1 p.m. between the girls game vs. Southern Lehigh High School and the boys game vs. Souderton High School.
Also, in response to requests for Lower Merion basketball merchandise, the school’s online store will open to take orders from the public until Feb. 16.
For more information on Saturday’s tribute, click here.
