PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his 4-year-old son in North Philadelphia. Edward Williams, 28, told police he was the victim of a home invasion Thursday on the 2100 block of North Lambert Street.
Police later learned Williams was sleeping when his son, 4-year-old Edward Williams Jr., found a 9mm Glock in a bedroom closet. Police say the boy accidentally shot himself in the head while playing with the gun he found in a closet.
The boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the gun was not stolen but did not belong to Williams. Police say Williams never should’ve had a gun.
“Our investigation revealed that a home invasion did not, in fact, occur. We believe Mr. Williams made that up, probably due to the fact that he had several prior arrests,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said. “He’s not to have possessed a firearm, therefore he attempted to conceal the circumstances.”
Williams’ prior arrests include gun charges.
Williams’ bail was set at $2 million.
