2 Vehicles Go Up In Flames Following Hit-And-Run Crash In Southwest Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for the driver in a fiery hit-and-run crash in Southwest Philadelphia overnight. Cell phone video from the Citizen’s App shows the intense flames devouring two vehicles on the 7100 block of Dicks Avenue, just after midnight Friday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for the driver in a fiery hit-and-run crash in Southwest Philadelphia overnight. Cell phone video from the Citizen’s App shows the intense flames devouring two vehicles on the 7100 block of Dicks Avenue, just after midnight Friday.
After plowing into a parked car, police say the driver got out and ran away.
No one was hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.