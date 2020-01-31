FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — An ambulance headed to a call early Friday in Somerset County left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied home, injuring two crew members. The crash in Franklin Township occurred around 5 a.m. on Hamilton Street.
The two crew members were the only people in the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital ambulance when it crossed the center line and struck a parked car before hitting the corner of the house, authorities said. Both crew members were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The crew members names and details on the call they were responding to were not disclosed. It wasn’t clear if any other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The home was damaged in the accident and declared uninhabitable by investigators.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
