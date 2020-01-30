QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An accident is causing a traffic nightmare on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension during the evening rush hour. A tractor-trailer heading northbound struck a cement barrier near the Quakertown exchange, closing I-476, between Lansdale and Quakertown, in both directions.
PA Turnpike Northeast Extension is CLOSED in both directions between Lansdale and Quakertown for an overturned tractor trailer accident. @TotalTrafficPHL @CBSPhilly #traffic
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) January 30, 2020
The accident happened around 4:15 p.m.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route to avoid delays. Here are some detours you can use: For southbound, take State Route 663 to 309 to 202 South and then State Route 63 West. That will bring you to the Lansdale Interchange.
For northbound, take Route 63 East to 202 North to 309 North to Route 663 South. That will bring you to the Quakertown Exchange.
The driver was airlifted to the hospital but the injuries do not appear to be severe.
Crews are working to clear debris from the road.
It’s not yet known how long that portion of the turnpike will be shutdown for.
