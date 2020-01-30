CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An accident caused a traffic nightmare on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension during the evening rush hour Thursday. A tractor-trailer heading northbound struck a cement barrier near the Quakertown exchange, closing I-476, between Lansdale and Quakertown, in both directions.

The accident happened around 4:15 p.m.

Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The road was closed from Quakertown to Lansdale for several hours but traffic is now flowing normally.

