QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An accident caused a traffic nightmare on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension during the evening rush hour Thursday. A tractor-trailer heading northbound struck a cement barrier near the Quakertown exchange, closing I-476, between Lansdale and Quakertown, in both directions.
PA Turnpike Northeast Extension is CLOSED in both directions between Lansdale and Quakertown for an overturned tractor trailer accident. @TotalTrafficPHL @CBSPhilly #traffic
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) January 30, 2020
The accident happened around 4:15 p.m.
Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route to avoid delays.
The driver was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The road was closed from Quakertown to Lansdale for several hours but traffic is now flowing normally.
