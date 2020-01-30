PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marked 50 years since Philadelphia Police Officer Frederick Cione was shot and killed in the line of duty. His death remains the only unsolved murder of a Philly police officer.
At the scene of the crime in North Philadelphia, FOP leaders announced Thursday a $10,000 increase in the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the killer.
That brings the reward to $30,000.
It’s a gesture meant to show his family that investigators have never given up on solving the case.
“The police department still cares about Freddy,” said Frederick’s father, Nicholas Cione Sr. “I know if my mother and father were alive today and could look around and see all the people here, they could see that everybody here still remembers Fred.”
Officer Cione was just 25 years old and worked for the department for just a year at the time of his murder.
