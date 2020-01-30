Police: 4-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed During Reported Home Invasion In North Philadelphia





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed during what a father is calling a violent home invasion in North Philadelphia. Police say the father called officers, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, to report a home invasion and robbery on the 2160 block of North Lambert Street.

When officers arrived, he told police there was someone shot upstairs. That’s when police found the 4-year-old boy unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the father was home with the child at the time of the shooting, as well as another younger child believed to be 2 or 3 years old. That child was not hurt.

Investigators say they believe the child’s mother was at work.

“He [the father] reported that there was a home invasion robbery when he called it in to police radio and to the first responding officers,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “We don’t have any viable flash at this time to put out regarding the person involved but hopefully as he is questioned at homicide we’ll be able to get a clear picture as to what exactly happened. The child was found upstairs in a bedroom shot.”

The investigation is in the early stages and a lot remains unclear.

“Homicide just got a warrant for the house and they’ll be searching for any evidence as to what occurred and checking the cameras in the area, but it’s very, very early in the investigation,” Coulter said. “So, unfortunately, I can’t provide any details as to where we are with it, other than that the male who identified himself as the child’s father is at homicide and the mother is at the hospital.”

At this point, it unclear if there was forced entry at this home and there’s no description of a suspect.

Police are hoping all of this becomes clearer as they talk to the father.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.