By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for five suspects wanted in a robbery and assault at a Kensington gas station. The robbery happened at the Sunoco on the 2100 block of Allegheny Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Police say an employee attempted to stop two men from leaving the store without paying for items when an argument began. Two additional men and a woman reportedly began vandalizing the store, assaulting employees, and taking items from the shelves during the argument.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

Police say one employee suffered a broken nose and busted lip.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.

Watch surveillance video of the suspects above.

