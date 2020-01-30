PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for five suspects wanted in a robbery and assault at a Kensington gas station. The robbery happened at the Sunoco on the 2100 block of Allegheny Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Police say an employee attempted to stop two men from leaving the store without paying for items when an argument began. Two additional men and a woman reportedly began vandalizing the store, assaulting employees, and taking items from the shelves during the argument.
The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Police say one employee suffered a broken nose and busted lip.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.
Watch surveillance video of the suspects above.
