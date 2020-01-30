PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a man who they say was driving under the influence in a crash that injured a school crossing guard in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Police announced the arrest 35-year-old Joseph Herron on Thursday.
Police say the 61-year-old school crossing guard was critically injured after she was struck by a car that ran through a red light at Allegheny Avenue and Cedar Street.
According to police, a red Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Cedar Street and was struck by a red Nissan Versa that ran through a red light.
The Nissan Versa spun out of control and struck the female crossing guard who was standing in the crosswalk, police say.
Police say Herron remained at the location, but the search continues for another driver who left the scene.
Police say Herron was arrested around noon on Wednesday on the 2800 block of Levick Street.
He has been charged with aggravated assault while driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and several other related charges.
