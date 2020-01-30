



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself after playing with a gun he found in a closet inside a North Philadelphia home, early Thursday morning. Police say the father, 28-year-old Edward Williams Sr., initially reported it as a home invasion but made up the story.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of North Lambert Street, around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, Williams told police that a suspect forced their way into his house and shot someone upstairs. That’s when police found 4-year-old Edward Williams Jr. unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom. He was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Williams was sleeping at the time when his young son found the 9mm glock. A 3-year-old child was also in the bedroom when Edward accidentally shot himself.

Police say the gun was not stolen but did not belong to Williams.

Investigators say the child’s mother was at work at the time of the deadly shooting.

The shooting is hitting the community hard.

“I’m speechless. I think everybody is crying out for help, to be honest. So many hidden agendas, so many sicknesses, illnesses, people are crying out for help and this is the only way, I guess, to get it.

Williams may face charges but he has not been arrested.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Howard Monroe contributed to this report.