PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is known around the world as the City of Brotherly Love. But that iconic nickname is changed. For the rest of 2020, Philadelphia will be known as the City of Sisterly Love.

Philly is known for a lot of things — its cheesesteaks, its Rocky statue and its history.

“A very nice high-speed place with a lot of things going on,” Sam Capalbo said.

And as long as anyone can remember, it’s been known as the City of Brotherly Love.

That was until Thursday morning when Philadelphia City Council unanimously voted to change the nickname to the City of Sisterly Love.

“Wow. Power to the sisters,” Maurice Moore said.

“Now that is a different scope I’d like to see,” Cornella Norton said.

“It’s for the year 2020, just in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment,” Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said.

That’s when women were given the right to vote, of course. This change in the city’s identity was sponsored by Gilmore Richardson.

“This is not about excluding anyone,” she said. “It’s about uplifting women.”

It’s also about having those women spend more money in the City of Sisterly Love.

“We are working in partnership with Visit Philadelphia on that new campaign, the City of Sisterly Love to encourage women and women groups to travel together.” Independence Visitor’s Center Executive Vice President Jennifer Nagel said.

Nagel says you’ll see a big marketing campaign in markets within a day’s drive of the city.

The target — think more Adrian, less Rocky.

“Hey Adrian, she really ran the show,” Nagel said.