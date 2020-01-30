BREAKING:Father Made Up Home Invasion Story After 4-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Self Playing With Gun, Philly Police Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Dan Koob
Filed Under:King of Prussia apartment fire, King of Prussia News, Local, Local TV


KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A huge blaze engulfed an apartment building in King of Prussia, injuring more than a dozen people, including several first responders. Fire officials told Eyewitness News some residents had to jump from balconies in order to escape the flames of the two-alarm fire.

Chopper 3 was over the charred building on Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Byron Place.

(credit: CBS3)

It took over two hours for Upper Merion Township firefighters and other units to get it under control.

Officials say 15 people were taken to the hospital, including six officers who responded. At this point, there are no fatalities.

The building suffered severe damage and many people have been displaced.

“I’ve never seen anything bad like this. It’s very tragic, it’s very upsetting and hopefully people can get some homes for the night,” Patrick Herron Jr. said. “It’s a very nice place here in Kingswood and it’s very upsetting to see something like this.”

The Red Cross is working with those displaced residents to figure out next steps.

Upper Merion Township police say several other townships helped in response to  the fire.

Comments