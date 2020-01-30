



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A huge blaze engulfed an apartment building in King of Prussia, injuring more than a dozen people, including several first responders. Fire officials told Eyewitness News some residents had to jump from balconies in order to escape the flames of the two-alarm fire.

Chopper 3 was over the charred building on Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Byron Place.

It took over two hours for Upper Merion Township firefighters and other units to get it under control.

Officials say 15 people were taken to the hospital, including six officers who responded. At this point, there are no fatalities.

The building suffered severe damage and many people have been displaced.

“I’ve never seen anything bad like this. It’s very tragic, it’s very upsetting and hopefully people can get some homes for the night,” Patrick Herron Jr. said. “It’s a very nice place here in Kingswood and it’s very upsetting to see something like this.”

The Red Cross is working with those displaced residents to figure out next steps.

Numerous companies from the surrounding area assisted Upper Merion Township at an apartment fire in the Kingswood Complex. Swedesburg and Bridgeport Fire Police assisted with traffic control, crowd control and assisted in securing the properties from trespassers. Great Job!!! pic.twitter.com/GGua5UzEps — Upper Merion Township Fire Police—Station 56 (@upper_fire) January 30, 2020

Upper Merion Township police say several other townships helped in response to the fire.