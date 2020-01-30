



WEST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — A Lancaster County couple has been charged with felony counts of animal cruelty in connection to the starving death of a horse found outside their Stonemill Drive home last month. Kenneth Breneman, 64, and Jean Breneman, 63, of West Donegal Township, are charged with felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and three related misdemeanors, one of which is in regard to the neglect of a goat that was also found living at the home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

According to authorities, the horse, named Champ, fell outside the couple’s home on Dec. 13, 2019. Passersby called police and stopped to try and help the horse, which appeared to be severely emaciated.

Police and a veterinarian were called to the scene and determined nothing could be done to save the horse, which was euthanized. A Pennsylvania SPCA humane officer responded to the scene and transported the horse to the New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, where a necropsy was performed.

The necropsy revealed the horse died of emaciation, and was also suffering from dental issues and other conditions, according to the DA’s office.

The Brenemans were charged Wednesday after the results of the necropsy were revealed. They were arraigned before District Judge Randall Miller, who set bail at $250,000.

A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 26.

