PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What better way to spend your Friday night than hitting the ice rink before watching the Flyers game. The Flyers are hosting a watch party for tomorrow night’s game against the Penguins.
The watch party will take place at The Lodge at the Blue Cross RiverRink on Delaware Avenue in Old City.
Fans can enjoy a Flyers-theme skate with Gritty from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. prior to the game.
Anyone who shows up dressed in Flyers gear will get free skate tickets and the rowdiest fans during the game can win Flyers giveaways.
