  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Collegeville News, Local, Local TV

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A dump truck crash and fuel spill has shut down Route 422 in Collegeville, Thursday morning. It happened on the westbound lanes of Route 422 at Route 29.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where the truck could be seen on its side.

All traffic is being diverted off at Route 29.

There is no word on injuries.

Comments