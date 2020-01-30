Comments
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A dump truck crash and fuel spill has shut down Route 422 in Collegeville, Thursday morning. It happened on the westbound lanes of Route 422 at Route 29.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where the truck could be seen on its side.
#Chopper3 still showing a CLOSED RT-422 WB. All traffic is being diverted off at RT-29. Heavy duty tows are now on scene. Fuel spill involved. Expect major delays in #Collegeville. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0gD7Pu3xpB
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) January 30, 2020
All traffic is being diverted off at Route 29.
There is no word on injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.