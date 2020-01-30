PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid will have some company in Chicago. Ben Simmons is also heading to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Embiid will start at center for the Eastern Conference, while Simmons was selected as a reserve on Thursday.

It will be Simmons’ second straight All-Star appearance.

The 23-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists, to go along with stellar defense. Simmons is averaging an NBA-best 2.2 steals per game and is overall second in the league in steals, first in loose balls recovered and tied for third in deflections.

Making his 2nd #NBAAllStar appearance… Ben Simmons of the @sixers. Drafted as the 1st pick in 2016 out of LSU, @BenSimmons25 is averaging 16.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 8.4 APG for the 76ers this season. pic.twitter.com/qSAaz6Bdgn — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2020

“Being named an All-Star is an incredible honor for Ben as he continues to prove why he is one of the NBA’s best and most dynamic talents,” said Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand. “Having two All-Star appearances in his first three seasons, at the age of 23, is a testament to his elite work ethic, gifted athletic ability and commitment to excellence. Ben has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of accomplishing in this league. I am thrilled for Ben’s hard work to be recognized at the highest level.”

Other Eastern Conference reserves include the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler of the Heat, the Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis, the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Bucks’ Khris Middleton.