EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was killed in Egg Harbor Township are determined to find his killer. The father of Arty Barrera announced a $10,000 reward Thursday for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Barrera was shot and killed in his Vermont Avenue home on Jan. 2.
The family hopes the reward will spark new leads.
“Arty was a good kid, kind soul. He would do anything for everyone. All we have are memories of him, we don’t get to see him grow old or have children or get married. We only have memories and I don’t want another family to go through this,” Marlene Barrera, Arty’s mother, said on Thursday. “And that’s why I beg you to share the information because there are murderers on our streets right now.”
Barrera is remembered for his love of BMX riding and skateboarding.
Egg Harbor Township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office continue to investigate.
