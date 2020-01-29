LANDSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) — It may be the end of January, but prom season is just around the corner. CBS3 was in Landsdowne on Wednesday, where the mission was to find the perfect dress.

The library at Penn Wood High School hosted a Prom Dress Gala on Wednesday.

There were racks and racks of dresses for students to try on and take home for free.

The student behind the event spoke with CBS3.

“I started this, it was for my senior community project. I reached out to everyone from Garnett Valley to see if they wanted to donate any prom dresses and donate them to this high school because my mom went here. We thought we were going to get 50; we ended up getting 450,” Savannah Buchanan said.

Savannah said part of her inspiration was the fact that she’s from a family of three girls and there were just too many dresses at home.