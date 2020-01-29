By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. Gunfire erupted just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Chelten and Chew Avenues.

Police say the victim walked out of a corner store and a gunman opened fire, striking the victim three times.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive.

So far, no arrests.

