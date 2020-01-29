Comments
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say three people are injured after a vehicle believed to have been stolen crashed near Ridley Park Middle School. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Dupont Street in Ridley Park.
Ridley Park police say the car involved took off after authorities pulled it over. Police say the car was believed to be stolen out of Chester.
Police say it crashed down the street after striking two parked cars. Chopper 3 was over the scene.
Two men and one woman were injured and taken to Crozer Chester Hospital. Two of the injuries are believed to be minor.
No one else was injured.
