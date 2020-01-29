Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say two children were injured in a dog attack in the Elmwood Park section of the city on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Chester Avenue, shortly after 10:30 a.m.
The two victims were bitten on the leg.
When officers responded to the scene, they shot the dog, but the animal survived.
One of the victims has been transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The child’s condition is not known at this time.
The second victim is being transported to a local hospital and that child’s condition is also not known.
No officers were injured in the incident.
