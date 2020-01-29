WATCH LIVE:Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson Speaks To Media After Being Indicted On Federal Corruption Charges
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del.


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A firefighter was hospitalized after battling a blaze that damaged 12 units at a Wilmington apartment complex on Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene at Limestone Terrace Apartment complex on the 4600 block of Patrician Boulevard, around 11:30 a.m.

The Mill Creek Fire Company firefighter was transported to Christiana Hospital Emergency Room after suffering second-degree burns to his neck region.

Twelve units sustained heavy damage and a number of residents have been displaced.

The damage to the apartment complex may exceed $1 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

