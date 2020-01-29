Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Travelers will soon have more options when they fly in to or out of Philadelphia International Airport. Frontier Airlines announced three new non-stop destinations on Wednesday.
The flights will be coming to Philadelphia International this spring.
Direct flights to Los Angeles will begin in April and in May Frontier is adding daily flights to Boston and three flights a week to Chicago.
Frontier officials say once those flights take effect they will serve 13 of the largest markets in the country out of Philadelphia International Airport.
