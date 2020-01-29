PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Glen Mills Schools students are claiming in new lawsuits they were sexually and physically abused by staff. Five new lawsuits were announced Wednesday against the school.
The alleged abuse includes rape, sexual assault, beatings and death threats for reporting the incidents.
These latest lawsuits come on the heels of eight similar lawsuits that were filed in late 2019 and early January 2020 against Glen Mills Schools.
The school is accused of covering up decades of abuse. The allegations ranged from severe beatings for students who made minor infractions to a staffer breaking a boy’s jaw after the student made a joke about the man’s sister.
Glen Mills, established in 1826 as the Philadelphia House of Refuge, noted that it is regulated and licensed each year, and their earlier statement said the staff deals with extremely challenging young people and they are trained in handling potentially violent behaviors.
