KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a large blaze at an apartment building in King of Prussia late Wednesday night. The fire happened on the 200 block of West Byron Place.
Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday night.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at 10:20 p.m.
Officials say the fire is currently at two alarms and is not under control.
Officials say the building was occupied and evacuated. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
