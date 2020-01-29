DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County family is on their way to Disney World thanks to a local philanthropic group. The family hopes to create some memories before their little boy has a risky operation.

Baby Vincent is gearing up for a trip to Disney World.

“That’s the best about Vincent, he’s the happiest go lucky kid around,” dad Ramin Nowroozi said.

At 4 months old, Vincent was diagnosed with a rare form of fast-growing brain cancer.

On Monday, the family found out the cancer is back.

The Delco Group and surrounding community stepped in to grant a wish.

“To have a community step up and say we want to make this happen for you and for your family, knowing how important it is for us to make these memories and have this possibly only opportunity to go is phenomenal,” Vincent’s mother, Natalie Nowroozi, said.

Big sister Mina found out Wednesday that instead of going to school, she will be getting on a plane.

“This is Vincent’s first time and our first time as a family together with Vincent so I’m really happy and excited,” Mina said.

Vincent’s sixth brain surgery will be Feb. 6th, a week before his second birthday. His parents are using this opportunity to spend time together as a family.

“We know how risky every surgery is and the treatment following is just as risky,” Ramin Nowroozi said.

So this was the perfect time to whisk the family away to make some memories.

“After being apart so much in the past year it’s nice, especially for Mina, to build these memories with her brother,” Ramin Nowroozi said.

“I want to go on the Dumbo ride with Vincent,” Mina said.

The family had very little time to pack and get ready.

And just like that, with less than 36 hours to put the plan together, the family is off to Disney World.

