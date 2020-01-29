Comments
KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials are investigating a possible coronavirus case in Kent County. The Delaware Division of Public Health says after reviewing the patient’s travel history and symptoms, it was determined the testing should be done.
Results are expected within days.
The patient is currently hospitalized in isolation and officials say there is no widespread risk to hospital staff or other patients and all precautions are being taken.
No further information is available at this time.
Coronavirus, which is similar to a common cold and spreads the same way, causes severe respiratory symptoms and a fever, just like the flu.
LATEST INFORMATION:
NEW JERSEY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
You must log in to post a comment.