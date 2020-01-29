PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in a bank robbery in Center City. The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the PNC Bank located on the 400 block of Market Street.
Officials say a man entered the bank around 9:15 a.m., approached the counter and verbally demanded money from a teller. He reportedly told the teller he had a gun hidden under the green comforter he was carrying.
He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading west on Market Street.
The suspect is described as a white man of average build, with a scruffy beard and mustache. He was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt under a dark blue bomber jacket and blue winter hat with gray stripes and a fuzzy pompom on top.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
