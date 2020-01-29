WATCH LIVE:Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson Speaks To Media After Being Indicted On Federal Corruption Charges
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in a bank robbery in Center City. The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the PNC Bank located on the 400 block of Market Street.

Officials say a man entered the bank around 9:15 a.m., approached the counter and verbally demanded money from a teller. He reportedly told the teller he had a gun hidden under the green comforter he was carrying.

Credit: FBI

He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading west on Market Street.

The suspect is described as a white man of average build, with a scruffy beard and mustache. He was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt under a dark blue bomber jacket and blue winter hat with gray stripes and a fuzzy pompom on top.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

