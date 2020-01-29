PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Andy Reid is again looking to win his first Super Bowl on Sunday. Big Red is back in the big game for the first time since February of 2005, when the Eagles lost to the Patriots.
Reid says he’s ready for the pressure cooker that will be Super Bowl 54.
Why? Philly, of course.
“I have great memories of Philadelphia. It’s almost a badge of honor when you get booed there,” Reid said. “So I understand how that works. If you can withstand the pressure of Philadelphia, then you become a Philadelphian. I take a lot of pride in that.”
Andy Reid Appreciation Day is tomorrow. #ThankYouAndy pic.twitter.com/kwqPWowCOz
— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 29, 2020
Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in Miami.
