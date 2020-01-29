Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $5,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for a rapist who attacked a woman in Love Park over the weekend. Meantime, police are stepping up their patrols.
The attack happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the 41-year-old victim was on her way to work and had just gotten off the subway at 15th Street.
Police say the suspect followed the victim, knocked her to the ground and raped her.
Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the suspect running away.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call 215-686-TIPS.
