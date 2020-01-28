  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kobe Bryant, Local, Local TV, Yazid Powell

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A college basketball player from Philadelphia honored Kobe Bryant by dropping 81 points during a game on Monday night. Freshman guard Yazid Powell, a graduate of Overbrook High School, scored 81 points for the Community College of Beaver County in a 147-61 win over Butler County Community College.

Rich Flanagan of the Delco Times reports Powell shot 35-for-52 in the win.

According to Bleacher Report, Powell airballed a free throw so he could stay at 81 points before he was taken out.

Powell tweeted he scored the 81 to honor his idol.

“Tonight I scored 81 points in the honor of my idol, favorite player, and someone who is the reason I start playing basketball this mean so much to me I want to thank my teammates and coaches for allowing me to accomplish this,” he said on Twitter.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California, famously scored 81 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.

