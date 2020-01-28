PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A college basketball player from Philadelphia honored Kobe Bryant by dropping 81 points during a game on Monday night. Freshman guard Yazid Powell, a graduate of Overbrook High School, scored 81 points for the Community College of Beaver County in a 147-61 win over Butler County Community College.

Rich Flanagan of the Delco Times reports Powell shot 35-for-52 in the win.

.@CCBCedu freshman Yazid Powell (Overbrook) went off for a historic night with 81 points in a 147-61 over Butler County Community College on Monday. He shot 35-for-52 (7-for-17 from three-point range) in 31 minutes. The 6-4 guard did it in honor of the late Kobe Bryant #RIPMamba — Rich Flanagan (@richflanagan33) January 28, 2020

According to Bleacher Report, Powell airballed a free throw so he could stay at 81 points before he was taken out.

Kobe was freshman @zidpowell’s favorite player. The Philly native dropped 8️⃣1️⃣ for the Community College of Beaver County in his honor. Even airballed a free throw before coming out to stay at 81. pic.twitter.com/p5rPwf6Dhu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2020

Powell tweeted he scored the 81 to honor his idol.

“Tonight I scored 81 points in the honor of my idol, favorite player, and someone who is the reason I start playing basketball this mean so much to me I want to thank my teammates and coaches for allowing me to accomplish this,” he said on Twitter.

Tonight I scored 81 points in the honor of my idol, favorite player, and someone who is the reason I start playing basketball this mean so much to me I want to thank my teammates and coaches for allowing me to accomplish this 💯💯❤️ #DaTicket4200 #RipKobe #RipGiGi 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/f7RAeXfYOV — ZID (@zidpowell) January 28, 2020

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California, famously scored 81 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.