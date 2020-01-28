



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — President Donald Trump received a warm welcome from an enthusiastic crowd at a rally in Wildwood Tuesday night. Some people waited outside for two days for a chance to see the president.

But not all of them got in.

Many people who stood outside for up to 12 hours didn’t make it into the Wildwoods Convention Center so they watched on a big screen in the parking lot.

With each shoutout and highlight of his ambitions, President Trump drew loud cheers outside the Wildwoods Convention Center Tuesday night, as thousands endured the cold to watch his Keep America Great rally on the big screen.

“This is great, had a wonderful time,” one man said.

While many of the people were disappointed there wasn’t enough room for them inside the rally, few had frowns as the evening wrapped up.

“It was great just to be with everybody else here with the same purpose, same everything — it’s Trump all the way,” said Dan Simpson, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania.

Earlier in the day, a sea of people filled the parking lots near the convention center. Some people slept outside for several nights to save their spot near the front of the line.

“It was the experience of a lifetime and I would have spent five nights out here if I had to,” said Kathleen Metzler, of Richboro, Pennsylvania.

The event was a boost for Trump ally Congressman Jeff Van Drew in his home district, and a shot in the arm for local businesses.

But not everyone came to Wildwood to cheer the president.

The progressive political group Cape May County Indivisible organized hundreds of people for a Trump protest.

“We don’t believe in his policies. We believe all people are created equal and we’re not going to stop until he’s out of office,” said Bonnie Mosson, of Lower Township, New Jersey.

While Democrats outnumber Republicans in the Garden State, the night was clearly about the energy for the president and his Republican Party.

“And we will make America great again. Thank you New Jersey, thank you,” President Trump said.

The trash left behind tonight’s #TrumpRallyNJ in Wildwood pic.twitter.com/WuO6y3fEOO — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) January 29, 2020

After the event, many people never came back to claim their chairs and blankets. Hundreds of those items are still sitting in the parking lot, as well as a mountain of trash.