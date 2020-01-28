



WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A police source says the man accused of stealing $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson turned himself into authorities. The source says the 21-year-old turned himself into Warminster police around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the source, police were flooded with calls after the suspect’s photo aired.

The source says charges are pending and he does have prior thefts.

The suspect is currently at Central Detectives in Philadelphia.

The jewelry was stolen at the Sofitel Hotel, around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The source says the backpack filled with Iverson’s jewelry was left on a chair in the lobby.

The jewelry has been recovered.

The suspect’s name has not been released.