



WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a man has turned himself in after stealing $500,000 worth of jewelry from former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson. A police source says the backpack of jewelry was stolen from the lobby of Sofitel Hotel at 17th and Sansom Streets in Center City, after an associate with Iverson put the bag on a chair.

Police say 21-year-old Christopher Daniel has been charged with two counts of theft.

A source says he was seen on security camera scoping out the area around 10:30 a.m. Monday. That’s when Daniel was captured walking in, grabbing the bag and taking off.

It’s not clear if he knew what was inside, but after police released Daniel’s image from a security camera, he turned himself into Warminster police Monday night.

Iverson often posts photos of himself wearing gold chains and expensive looking watches, but people say he has a right to be flashy.

“I think you should be able to come do what you have to do and leave safely with all your things. It’s just sad,” Adonica Hayward said.

“That’s unfortunate for somebody to do that, especially someone like himself who’s widely known, widely respected, real popular,” Ted Norman said.

The source says the suspect is from North Philadelphia and he does have prior thefts.

The jewelry has been recovered.