WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The Wildwoods Convention Center is filling up ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday. It holds 7,500 people and there have been thousands waiting outside, so you can expect a full house when the president takes the stage.
It’s President Trump’s first rally in South Jersey, and it comes as his Senate impeachment trial takes place in Washington, D.C.
Supporters Eyewitness News spoke with in Wildwood say they believe the impeachment trial has simply hardened their support for the president.
During President Trump’s speech, he is expected to endorse Rep. Jeff Van Drew, according to National Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany. Van Drew’s second congressional district includes the Wildwoods in Cape May County.
Van Drew switched from a Democrat to a Republican over his opposition to the impeachment trial.
McEnany says she hopes the support in South Jersey also overflows to Pennsylvania, which is expected to be a tough battleground state for the Republican incumbent.
“President Trump won Pennsylvania, he won Wisconsin, he won Michigan — these are all states that hadn’t been won since the ’80s,” McEnany said. “It’s key, absolutely, it’s part of our calculus. We want to win the states we won in 2016. We’ve been on offense, too. That’s why we’ve been in New Mexico, New Hampshire, Minnesota and now New Jersey.”
